Doddridge County Commission Discusses Courthouse Renovations

Doddridge County Commission discussed the restoration of the courthouse at Tuesday evening's meeting.

With leaking ceilings and crumbling bricks, commission has been trying to raise $2 million needed to complete the restoration project.

The Doddridge County Courthouse is a long standing historical landmark for the town.

"As far as I know its probably the number one landmark for Doddridge County and West Virginia Courthouses in general are very nice structures that need to be restored and taken care of but it's hard to take care of 100 year old buildings," said project architect Lee Gustafson.

Commission is asking for grant money to pay for the restoration.