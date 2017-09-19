Local Business Offers Unique Opportunity for People With Disabilities

A new business in Marion County is helping people with disabilities get a job and work on their own.

The Op Shop held its grand opening today in Fairmont. The business provides food training for people with disabilities and is also open to the public as a full service restaurant.

The ceremony included a ribbon cutting and a banquet showcasing some of its menu.

"Provide a new food service training center for persons with disabilities in Marion county and none of this would happen except we live by the logo the sky's the limit when you think outside the box," said Op-Shop director Jan Smith.

The restaurant is located on Pennsylvania Avenue.