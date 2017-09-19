3 Harrison County Schools Above State's Average For ACT Testing - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

3 Harrison County Schools Above State's Average For ACT Testing

Posted: Updated:
By Allen Clayton, Photographer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Harrison County BOE Harrison County BOE

Harrison County Board of Education met Tuesday evening revealing data from the 2017 ACT testing. Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin said in 2016 - 2017 a total of 423 students in the county participated in the ACT testing. 

ACT testing is a curriculum-based test of educational development in English, Mathematics, reading and science to determine the skills needed for success in the first year of college.

Three county schools being Liberty, Lincoln and South Harrison High Schools were above average of college-readiness.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.