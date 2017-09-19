3 Harrison County Schools Above State's Average For ACT Testing

Harrison County Board of Education met Tuesday evening revealing data from the 2017 ACT testing. Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin said in 2016 - 2017 a total of 423 students in the county participated in the ACT testing.

ACT testing is a curriculum-based test of educational development in English, Mathematics, reading and science to determine the skills needed for success in the first year of college.

Three county schools being Liberty, Lincoln and South Harrison High Schools were above average of college-readiness.