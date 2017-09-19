BREAKING: Inmate Escapes Pruntytown Correctional Center

An inmate from the Pruntytown Correctional Center has escaped, according to a press release from center officials.

Michael Anthony Campbell, 36, stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Campbell is serving time for the following: 1-10 for Breaking & Entering & 1-10 for Grand Larceny from Mercer County and 1-15 for Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance from Logan County.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call the facility at 304-265-6111.