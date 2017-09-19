Social Service Agencies Work to Find 5,500 WV Children Homes

Right now over 5,000 kids in West Virginia are in the foster care system.

"Over the past 10 years, the face of foster care has changed completely," said Burlington United Methodist Family Services Inc. home evaluator Sarah Price. "We are working with the worst of the worst population."

With 15 years experience in foster care and child protective services, Price explains how the drug problem in the state affects the future of children.

"We are not just talking about the parent's drug addiction," said Price. "We are talking about neglect, physical abuse, sexual abuse, lack of care giving, lack of giving emotional support, lack of being able to attend to medical needs."

Because of these issues, Price says the approach in foster care has changed.

"O believe now we are treating the whole family," said Price. "We know addiction doesn't just affect the addict and the one person. We start to address those issues, and talking about the addiction, so we start with preventative. The sooner we get them into care, the sooner we can start talking about the dangers of addiction."

Right now, a priority for price is placing sibling groups in strong homes.

"To place all of those children together," said Price. "We do the best that we can sometimes we even place them in areas where they know they will be close by and maintain that sibling connection."

The ultimate goal is to recruit more foster families.

"Give me a call," said Price. "We can talk about your fears. We can talk about your questions and concerns. I'm happy to walk you through the process."

Call Burlington United Methodist Family Services, Inc. at 304-265-1338 for more information.