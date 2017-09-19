WVWC Rated As A Best Value In The South

A local college has been rated one of the best values in the region.

West Virginia Wesleyan College was named one of the Best Value Schools in U.S. News and World Report's list of South Regional Universities.

The list is compiled by comparing a school's cost to the strength of its academic programs.

Wesleyan officials say their strength is best seen by their students' success after they leave the school.

"When they move beyond here, 95 percent of our students that report either are placed in graduate school or into a job in their field within six months," said WVWC's John Waltz.

Wesleyan tied for 48th in the region amongst universities overall.