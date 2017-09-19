Preston County Man Arrested on Drug Charges

The Preston County Sheriff's Department arrested a man on drug charges.

Rickey Stout, 42, was stopped by deputies on September 17 for a burned out head light.



Deputies said they saw needles laying in the vehicle.

After Stout and a passenger said there were not any weapons inside the vehicle, deputies said they saw a handgun behind the front seat. Stout stated that he is a convicted felon.

Deputies said they also found a "large white rock" of meth, a bag containing what looked like a piece of a pill, several small baggies and two sets of digital scales inside of the vehicle.

Stout has been charged with possession with intent to deliver.