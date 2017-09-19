Truckers Contribute Major Investment In Local Economy

You can see truckers going in and out of the Jane Lew Truck Stop in Lewis County almost any time of day, as truck drivers travel up and down Interstate 79. But many of those drivers have been driving for a while, and they take their job seriously especially when it comes to making the roads a safer place.

"For me, I go to Pittsburgh twice a day and you're hauling 80-thousand pounds and driving down the road, and you try to keep everybody safe," said trucker Brian Malcolm.

That's a big issue for truckers, who can't stop their vehicles nearly as fast as the average car can. But their work isn't just important in keeping people safe. The trucking industry is one of the biggest in the country, contributing almost 8 percent to the nations GDP, and making a bigger impact locally, too.

"That helps out economy in terms of, if there's more truckers needed, there's more income, and if there's more income circulating through out economy, then we has consumers have more income and we can buy more goods and buy more services," said West Virginia Wesleyan College business professor Kelly Sharp.

And while the job is important, it also takes a lot out of drivers' pockets directly. Something as simple as renewing a license for your average passenger car is a much more complicated process, especially when you're transporting fuel like Malcolm does.

"I have to take a hazardous material test every time I renew my license, I have to apply for federal background checks through homeland security, there's another 100 bucks, and then that shorts my license because I have to do that a month or two before my license is due," said Malcolm.

Trucking is a growing industry, too, adding 1 to three percent more jobs in the past few years.