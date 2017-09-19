Woman Arrested in Clarksburg with 60 Stamps of Heroin

The Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force arrested a woman in Clarksburg.



The task force said an officer received a tip that 27-year-old Brittany Miles had heroin in her possession.

When the officer saw Miles, he asked to check her wallet and when she opened it, the officer said he found cash and 60 stamps of heroin. The stamps had "LV" on them and said Louis Vitton. Miles had just concluded a transaction at the laundromat on West Virginia Avenue, where she sold heroin, before she was stopped by police.

The task force said the stamps tested positive for heroin and fentanyl.

Miles was charged with possession with intent to deliver.