Local Disaster Recovery Centers Close, Assistance Still Available

Two of the West Virginia Disaster Recovery Centers are closing this week.

Due to continuing efforts to rebuild, officials said the recovery centers' need have diminished. Only the center in Hundred will remain open, but flood victims can still apply online and over the phone until the October 17 deadline.

"The same kind of services that are available here at this DRC are available online or by phone. So we urge people to still continue if they still need assistance to register with FEMA," said Thomas Kempton, FEMA Public Information Officer.

FEMA has already distributed $2.3 million to West Virginias that needed help following the flood.

And those funds are separate from those going towards victims of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

"I think a lot of people have seen the tremendous amount of damage in Texas and in Florida and in some of the other areas where the huge hurricanes come through, and they feel like they're taking away from those people. It's a separate allocation of funds so they're not taking assistance away from anyone in Texas or Florida or anyone else," Kempton said.

The SBA also remains a viable resource for Mountain State flood victims.

"If they've been referred to FEMA then please follow through and apply for the SBA disaster loan. Because for many people, many times having that FEMA grant and insurance is not enough to build back," said Richard Daigle, SBA Disaster Office Public Affairs Specialist.

And in some instances the SBA just provides another option, to take or leave.

"You don't have to accept the loan. You have an option to use or not use the loan. So really it just increases the person's options and gives them more ability to recover. And if we can't approve you, that person is actually referred back to FEMA where they may get additional grant money," Daigle said.

In addition to providing disaster recovery loans, the SBA is also hiring. They're looking for a number of temporary workers to aid in recovery efforts around the country.

