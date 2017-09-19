Elkins Main Street Hosts Streetscape Vision Workshop

Elkins Main Street hosted an open house workshop at the Old Brick Playhouse downtown to discuss with community members the Elkins Streetscape Vision.

Residents were shown what ideas the organization has for the betterment of downtown and were also able to give input on what they are hoping to see change. Main Street representatives presented their vision for an overarching plan for the downtown area and listened to suggestions and concerns.

“We’re hoping to embark on some significant improvements over the next several coming years, and in order to do that, we really want to know what’s most important to the residents of Elkins. We don’t want to dictate what should be done; we want to find out what the residents feel is most important and that’s then what we will advocate for with the city and others,” said Elkins Main Street Board Member Dave Cutlip.

Community members voted on the priority of some of the potential short-term and long-term projects and participated in a survey to give Main Street a better idea what expectations should be met.