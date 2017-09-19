Test It Tuesday: Brooklyn Brownie Copper Pan

If you're on a mission to bake the perfect brownie, this week's Test It Tuesday product might have you pre-heating the oven! The Brooklyn Brownie Copper Pan claims that its sleek, stick-free design will help you to slice up those brownies in no time! But will this product really "pan" out?

"Everybody loves brownies, so I figured for this shoot, I'd enlist the help of my Test It Tuesday partner-in-crime, Nika Anschuetz. I'm assuming she likes brownies. "Yes, I do like brownies! I don't really like making them, but I do like eating them. I did have a lot of brownies in college. A lot of my friends like to eat them, so I joined in on the eating," said Anschuetz.



I asked Nika about her initial impressions of the product.



"I think it's awesome if you don't have to physically cut them. That's the worst - trying to saw through them with a chef's knife. Every piece is like a corner piece, which is the best part of brownies, so I feel like it's going to work, and I'm very excited about it," said Anschuetz.

Nika took all of the ingredients and mixed them up right in the pan, as instructed. Then, she placed the divider into the pan and put it in the oven.

The toppings fell off, which was my fault. I misread the instructions, and we should have put them on while the brownies were still warm. That being said - Nika was still very impressed with the product!

"The pan worked out really well. I think the dividers did cut the brownies. It was really, really easy," said Anschuetz.

It's important to note: the brownies tasted delicious!

"I don't know if it was Betty Crocker or the pan. It could have been both," said Anschuetz.

There was one downfall.

"I was kind of disappointed to not see the stand. In the commercial, it does have the stand, and for serving, it would probably be easier to get the brownies out of the pan. The crust and the edges - that's what everybody loves, and everyone loves the corners," said Anschuetz, "but overall, I'd definitely recommend this product."

The Brooklyn Brownie Copper Pan costs $19.99.