ABU Named to 2018 Best Colleges List

Alderson Broaddus has been named to 2018 Best Colleges in the U.S. & World Report Best Colleges Guide.

Alderson Broaddus was named a first-tier South Regional College, ranking 26th overall. ABU gained 11 spots in the overall ranking from a year ago; University President Dr. Tim Barry says the increased ranking stems from continued effort toward better academics while maintaining affordability.

“I think you have to be vigilant; you can’t take anything for granted. Money means an awful lot to our people, our students that are looking at us and our current students, and the academic quality thing, you work in partnership with your faculty, the administration, the Board of Trustees, so that all the wheels are turning in synchronicity,” said Dr. Barry.

The same guide also ranked Alderson Broaddus fourth in the Best Value School for academic quality and affordability.