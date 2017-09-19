City of Clarksburg Officials Work to Provide Crime Free Rental Housing

City of Clarksburg officials are making attempts to protect residents and the community.

In a work session last week, Clarksburg City Manager discussed bringing an ordinance to the city that would promote crime free rental housing.

The city is modeling its ordinance off of similar ones already in place in Elkins, Huntington and Martinsburg.

City Manager Martin Howe said he has been working on this for the past year and said it would allow the city to enforce renter registration, which would let the city know who the owner is and who the potential tenants are.

"Obviously we do not want to go after the property owners. We just want to abate the issue that it is either by the tenant or the owner occupied that is the issue within the dwellings," said Howe.

Howe said he is reviewing comments from council members and hopes the ordinance will be in place by January.