Clarksburg Prepares to Complete Another Beautification Project

The City of Clarksburg has added another beautification project to its list.

The latest project will soon make its home near the Clarksburg Public Library. The City of Clarksburg and Clarksburg Uptown are working to put a diversity statue of kids of different backgrounds and ethnicities holding hands.

The statue will be across the street from another beautification project, the clock that was installed just a few weeks ago.

"Mayor Goings brought this to our attention and thought it would be a great way to spearhead a beautification project. She showed us pictures of the statue, four kids holding hands of different diversities and basically we said 'lets go after this cause it would make a great addition to our community,'" said Daniel Rogers, president of Clarksburg Uptown.

The statue will cost around $14,000 and was funded through donors and other community support.