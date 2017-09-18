Marion County School Board Meeting Showcases Improvement

The majority of Monday’s Marion County school board meeting was devoted to a promising outlook for students.

For nearly two hours, the Marion County testing coordinator revealed test results across the county and state that were better than anticipated. A large part of that was believed to be a result of new technology and test taking methods used in Marion County schools. Chief Instructional Leader of Marion County, Randall Farley, emphasized that is was a proud day for the Board of Ed.

"I think it was a wonderful evening to highlight for the board the positives that teachers and students are doing in Marion County," said Farley. "The hard work that they do is certainly showing that it’s paying off, the way the board supports us using certain tools that are computer adaptive.."

Also approved at the board meeting were several maintenance items to buildings and the hiring of two new employees.