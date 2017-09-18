Congressman David McKinley To Host Autonomous Vehicle Forum At WVU

Preparation for a potentially revolutionary conference is underway at Congressman David McKinley’s office.

Experts and industry leaders will gather at West Virginia University’s Erickson Alumni Center, Wednesday, to host a forum on autonomous self-driving vehicles. Representatives from companies like General Motors, Tesla, Uber and others will discuss economic, legal and policy impacts the development of self-driving cars will have. The testing of cars will occur in rural places like West Virginia due to safety concerns. District Director Rod Rogers explains Congressman Mckinley’s desire to encourage the development of self-driving vehicles

"Congressman McKinley sits on the Energy and Commerce Committee that’s been charged with with the oversight of the autonomous and self-driving cars. He felt passionate about bringing the message about autonomous and self-driving cars back to West Virginia, so the citizens and constituents can hear firsthand what this is all about."

A free luncheon will be provided.

To attend, email Rod Rogers at rod.rogers@mail.house.gov