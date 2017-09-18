Finding a Family: Foster Care and Adoption Panel in Elkins

As part of our series Finding a Family, we explore the world of foster care and adoption in the state.

Recently, representatives from social service agencies in West Virginia met in Elkins to discuss the foster care crisis.

"Right now, at this point, we are at 5,500 kids in foster care waiting for a temporary home or a permanent home," said Burlington United Methodist Family Services, Inc. Home Evaluator Sarah Price.

The number of children in foster care in West Virginia is on the rise. To fight this crisis, social workers like Price met in Elkins to collaborate on solutions.

"To be able to interact with other agencies and to see what's working for them and what's not working for them. we just like to have that camaraderie because really, ultimately we are all here working for the same mission, to ensure the safety and well-being of children in our communities," said Price.

A common talking point during the panel discussion.

"To try and find effective ways of recruiting families, and maintaining families, and keeping children safe in their communities," said Price.

For the past nine years, Price has worked for Burlington United Methodist Family Services out of Grafton.

Over the course of the past two years, she has worked as a home evaluator for North Central West Virginia.

"I've opened 16 new homes," said Price. "What happens with those homes, those, is they fill up immediately. You know, within a day or a week of being certified, you've got children in your home."

Price says while progress is being made, there are still not enough families to meet the needs of children.

"We are desperate in this state right now," said Price. "We have children who need homes, temporary homes immediately for the night, for the week, for a short period of time. we have workers in the state having to spend the night with children in their offices."

Price encourages residents in the mountain state to consider fostering a child.

"Take the step," said Price. "Make the leap. Give me a call. "

Call 304-265-1338 Burlington United Methodist Family Services to learn more.