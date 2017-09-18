Preston Trio Wins Week 4 Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Week"

The wildest play of Week 4 earned the title it deserved.

An improbable touchdown pass by the Preston Knights is the winner of our latest Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Week" poll. The play, which helped the Knights beat Robert C. Byrd for their first win since August 2016, earned 63 percent of the vote.

Watch the Honda SportsZone every Friday night at 11:10 p.m. for more Connexion of the Week nominees. \

2017 Insurance Connexion “Connexion of the Week” winners:

Week 1: Ryan LaAsmar to Joel Maurer (Notre Dame)

Week 2: Xavier Lopez to Andrew Sponaugle (Robert C. Byrd)

Week 3: Ryan LaAsmar to Sam Romano (Notre Dame)

Week 4: Dakota Holt to Tucker Knisell to Jacob Brady (Preston)