Inside West Virginia Politics: NCWV Senator Talks Road Bond Vote

In less than a month West Virginia residents will have the chance to vote on the future of state's roads.

Before they do, Inside West Virginia Politics checked in with Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso for his thoughts on the road bond.

Prezioso has been a state lawmaker for 30 years.

He says the time is now for the infrastructure in the state to receive upgrades.



"It is critical this bond issue be passed," said Prezioso. "Looking ahead to next year's legislative session, Senator Prezioso says boosting the economy starts with the capital improvement projects."



"Whether it be buildings you know or roads or bridges or things of that sort you have to have a sound infrastructure to enhance the business climate to come into this state," said Prezioso.

No longer being able to rely on the federal government, Prezioso thinks the road bond will move the state forward without raising taxes.

"We've got about 130 million the legislature passed this session in fees, motor vehicle fees," said Prezioso.

You may have already noticed the fee increase.

"The DMV fees are going up," said Prezioso. "You're going to pay for a new vehicle will increase by one percent. Your motor fuel taxes will go up.



Prezioso believes the bond market will be favorable for the road project.

"And solicit this 1.6 billion dollars to come into the state over a four year period to build our roads and bridges," said Prezioso. "Now the residual effect will be this new money that we are using to construct this will free up some money in the department of highways to patch our roads."

As for those 48,000 jobs Governor Justice promises? Prezioso says those jobs will be added to the state over a four year period.

