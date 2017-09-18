Upshur County Chamber Endorses Road Bond Proposal

The Upshur County Chamber of Commerce met at West Virginia Wesleyan College for its regular meeting Monday afternoon, but they also came with a big announcement for the road bond project. The chamber board voted unanimously to throw support behind the project, a move that would bring work on 10 projects costing 22 million dollars to the county.

"We've got some roads that are falling off the cliffside, and roads that are impassable, at this point, like many counties do. So we're looking to having some of those problem areas fixed, in addition to the four-lane highway that goes through our community," said Chamber President Robbie Skinner.

The new bond is timed to replace a former bond passed by the state, which will shortly expire. The new bond will take its place, and representatives from the governor's office said that while this bond will be more costly, it will have a bigger impact statewide. And there's one good part for the average resident.

"Now the taxes are coming in in this area, and the legislature will have to come in and directly say it will go to pay the bond. So there will have to be legislation but it's not raising taxes, it's redirecting the taxes that are already there that have been raised in the last session to pay the bond."

Skinner said the project will help bring new business to the county, both locally and once Corridor H is completed. It's a goal the county has been working to prepare for, and one they're looking forward to.

"We're poised and we're positioned for growth, and we're really, we're quite proud that we're a business friendly community, and part of being a business-friendly community is taking steps to show support towards investments and infrastructure, and investments towards the future," Skinner said.