Troopers Search for Preston County Shoplifter

State police are investigating a shoplifting incident at a local department store of about $9,000 worth of goods.
Police said this man took electronic merchandise from the Kingwood Wal-Mart.
The incident happened Monday morning between 3-5 a.m.
Police said the man left in a gold or silver newer model Chevrolet Malibu as seen in this picture.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper L. S. Hall at 304-329-1101.
