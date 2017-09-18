Ritchie County Receives Grant to Battle Opioid Crisis and Other Issues

Recently, the Health Resources and Services Administration awarded more than $3 million to West Virginia Centers in rural communities to tackle mental health and the opioid overdose crisis.

Locally, Ritchie County Primary Care was awarded more than $130,000 that will allow them to expand resources, specifically by adding the position of a social worker to the staff.

"And we will be utilizing her to expand our behavioral health services because right now we have just one psychologist on staff and we have multiple campuses so certainly she can't cover all those campuses and so it has afforded us to do that," said Lisa Leach, Chief Operating Officer of Ritchie Regional Health Center.

The position added through the grant will also allow the professional to go share resources for prevention in schools and throughout the community.