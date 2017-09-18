UPDATE: Man Found Guilty of Sexually Abusing 3-Year-Old Girl

UPDATE (9/19/17 9:30 p.m.):

The jury has reached a verdict in a sexual abuse trial in Harrison County.

After deliberating for about an hour and a half, a jury returned a guilty verdict on one count of first degree sexual assault and one count of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian.

Killingsworth will be sentenced at a later date.

UPDATE (9/19/17 6:08 p.m.):



A jury continued deliberating the fate of a Clarksburg man Tuesday.



Tyler Killingsworth has been accused of sexually abusing a 3-year-old girl and giving her genital warts. He testified that he does have genital warts but said it can be spread in ways other than sex. Killingsworth also testified that he did not have any sexual contact with the girl.



Killingsworth has been charged with sexual assault, sexual abuse and incest.

ORIGINAL (9/18/17 5:37 p.m.):



The trial began Monday for a Clarksburg man accused of sexually abusing a 3-year-old child and giving her an STD.

Tyler Killingsworth appeared in front of a jury of six men and six women and Judge Thomas Bedell Monday after pleading not guilty in January.

Five witnesses were called to the stand Monday, including the girl's mother and sexual assault nurses.

Killingsworth allegedly had sexual contact with the girl, according to West Virginia State Police. The mother of the girl noticed an unknown growth on the girl's genitals and took her to the hospital, where a sexual assault nurse examiner confirmed it was genital warts.

During a forensic interview at the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center, the girl said Killingsworth touched her genitals with his multiple times on a couch at his home.

Killingsworth was made aware of the investigation in April 2016 and denied any sexual contact, but he did confess that he has the same sexually transmitted disease. He then took a polygraph test, which he failed, police said.

Killingsworth faces charges of sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, and incest.

The trial is expected to continue Tuesday.