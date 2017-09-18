A Recovery Program Prepares to Start in Bridgeport

Bridgeport will soon have a Celebrate Recovery program.

The program will be starting in the next few weeks at the Johnson Avenue Campus for Bridgeport United Methodist Church.

Bridgeport United Methodist Church will also be starting a new church service at the Johnson Avenue Campus in October.

The site has been a place for meetings, like the one on Wednesday nights for those interested in becoming a volunteer for Celebrate Recovery.

"So right now we are meeting every other Wednesday, this Wednesday included, with a group of folks that are interested in serving at the new Celebrate Recovery ministry here and so we are going through different scenarios. We are going through what Celebrate Recovery looks like," said Ben Randolph, director of ministries.

The Johnson Avenue Campus will have its first church service on October 8, and will start Celebrate Recovery in November.