Set up Begins for Christian Help Consignment Sale

Set up began for the Christian Help Kids fall and winter kids consignment sale on Monday.

This will be held September 21-23 at the West Virginia Guard Morgantown Readiness Center.

Consignees have the opportunity to sell their personal items and receive 70 percent of the proceeds with the other 30 percent going towards Christian Help.

"It’s a great opportunity one, for people in the community to be able to resell their clothing and benefit from that perspective, but also to support Christian Help as they give away all of the items that are donated to them and for us, that's such a great opportunity for Morgantown to receive high quality clothing for those who need it," said Angela Carver, volunteer.

Saturday will be a half price sale on discounted merchandise at the sale. For more details, click here.