49th Annual North American Power Symposium Hosted at WVU

The 49th North American Power Symposium was hosted by West Virginia University Monday.

The event is held every year at a different university in North America, and provides an open forum for participants from academia and industry to exchange innovative ideas and solutions.

Participants from over 200 organizations from 15 different countries were represented at the symposium.

The event began with tours to multiple power plants along with Coopers Rock and a campus tour. The event continued with many featured speakers.

"In this conference we have covered several topics, you name it and we have it, so it is smart grid, micro grid, cyber physical grid, everything is covered in this conference," said Sarika Solanki, Co-Chair of the event.

The symposium will conclude Tuesday, September 19 with a student award luncheon.