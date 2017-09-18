Community Baby Shower Held in Morgantown

The Fall Community Baby Shower was held Monday at the Morgantown Public Library.

Monongalia County Starting Points and The Shack Neighborhood House partnered with the WV Safe Sleep initiative to host the event.

Resources were available for new and expecting parents on childbirth, infant care, feeding and child care.

There were door prizes and gift bags full of baby products for everyone that attended as well.

"It is excellent to bring all expectant parents and new parents together, along with our community partners, so everybody can learn from each other," said Becky King, with the 'Our Babies Safe and Sound' Program.

A gubernatorial proclamation was presented to partners of the 'Our Babies Safe and Sound' program. This is an infant safe sleep campaign.

It recognized September as Infant Safe Sleep month in West Virginia.