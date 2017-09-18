Dr. Barry Continues as Interim President at ABU

The Alderson Broaddus University Board of Trustees voted unanimously to extend the contract of interim President Dr. Tim Barry through June of 2020.

The Board feels Dr. Barry has provided stability and great leadership to the university. This is the third extension of Dr. Barry’s time at the University, and he is honored for the support and opportunity to continue his position.

“We are going to be moving into more of a strategic decisioning model around the key elements of enrollment, finance, academic quality, student engagement, community engagement, and we want to add meat to that bone, that structure and address some of our fundamental issues,” said Dr. Barry.

The extension will offer constancy while the University works through its accreditation timeline.