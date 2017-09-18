Elkins Main Street Unveils Streetscape Vision

Elkins Main Street representatives presented part of a much City of Elkins Comprehensive Plan called Streetscape Vision.

This plan lays the framework to provide a more welcoming atmosphere. The plan initially began by addressing the need to change the look of the street trees planted downtown and the parking meters along major roadways which turned into much more.

“We realized what was really missing was kind of an overarching plan to really define a vision for what our streetscape should look like. What are the elements we need; how do they complement one another; what would make kind of a more whole streetscape? So, instead of just attacking two items we decided to put together a plan that addresses a number of items,” said Elkins Main Street Design Committee Co-Chair Dave Cutlip.

Elkins Main Street will be hosting an Envisioning Downtown Elkins workshop at the Old Brick Playhouse tomorrow from 4-7 p.m. to introduce the Streetscape Vision to the community and discuss any input the citizens may have toward bettering the plan.