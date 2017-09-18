Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part of Doddridge County Lifted

UPDATE (9/20/17):

The Town of West Union has lived the Boil Water Advisory for customers on Orchard Street and Maple Street.



For more information, call City Hall at 304-973-1400.

ORIGINAL (9/19/17):



The Town of West Union has issued a Boil Water Advisory for part of Doddridge County.

Customers that live on Orchard Street and Maple Street are asked to boil their water until further notice.

The advisory was issued due to a line repair in Wabash.