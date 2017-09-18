Residents Find Routine at the Clarksburg Mission's Sober Living House

The road to recovery is continuing for residents of the Sober Living House in Clarksburg.

The house, that opened two months ago, currently has five residents who are pursuing long-term recovery. The residents work and live in the community while receiving counseling and other recovery programs from the Clarksburg Mission.

The Clarksburg Mission said they are pleased with how well the residents are doing. They mentioned that the normal length of stay in the home is anywhere from 10-12 months or longer.

Chris Mullet, executive director for the Clarksburg Mission, said "Sober living really works best if you can get up into the double digits of months where you are building community, friendships, restoring the life that you lost and developing habits of recovery."

The Clarksburg Mission said the program has room for one more resident in the home.