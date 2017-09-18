Clarksburg Fire Department Swears in New Member

A local man celebrated his new position with the Clarksburg Fire Department.

The fire department swore in JJ Webb Monday morning in a special ceremony. Webb was hired to replace another fireman who retired after serving 22 years with the department.

Chief Rick Scott said he full staffed, with 42 members in the department. Webb will soon start training.

"He will just start training. He will be on day work for 3 weeks until he meets the state minimum required training to ride a fire truck in West Virginia and then he starts into a 3 year apprenticeship program through the department of labor," said Scott.



Chief Scott said the department tries to always stay fully staffed, and he is excited to welcome Webb to the department.