Coalition Forms to Help WV Students

A group of West Virginia organizations are coming together to improve public education.

The West Virginia Coalition for Public Education will officially form Friday.

The coalition was created by the West Virginia Parent Teacher Association's College and Career Readiness Coalition, and is meant to help advocate for all students, decrease drop out rates and more.

Dozens of diverse groups form the coalition.

"We look at the whole child, not just necessarily education. There's so much more that goes into it than that. So that's why we thought it was important that we have just a collective group of organizations that represent all the different facets of a child," said Janelle Sperry, West Virginia Parent Teacher Association College and Career Readiness Coalition lead.

The coalition supports public education and will oppose the use of public funds for private schools through tax credits and vouchers.