Fairmont Continues to Rid of Dilapidated Buildings

The City of Fairmont's mission to get rid of dilapidated buildings continues.

A large number of houses and structures in the city have been ruled as blighted, abandoned or dilapidated, or BAD buildings.

The city continues to purchase these BAD buildings, but Robin Gomez, city manager, said the goal is not for the city to maintain ownership long term.

"We the City of Fairmont do not want to own these parcels, we want them to be redeveloped and we will work with really any developer, any company, any organization that would be interested in acquiring the properties. We're looking to recover the cost that we spent but we understand that's not always going to occur," Gomez said.

About 300 Fairmont structures have been identified as B.A.D.