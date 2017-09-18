FSU's President Search Continues

The Fairmont State University search for president seems to be nearing its final stages.

Rocco Fucillo, an FSU grad, is one of five finalists who will visit campus and meet with faculty and staff in the coming weeks.

Fucillo said if selected he will work to achieve budget stability in Charleston and to grow FSU enrollment.

"One of my major strengths is my relationships with the major leaders in state government, state and local, but especially in Charleston. My current job, when the legislature is in session, I'm an advocate for WVU and for higher education. So I'm going to tell you this, on day number one, if I'm your president, I'm going to hit the ground running in Charleston," said Fucillo.

Currently Fucillo works as the State Local Community Relations Specialist at West Virginia University.