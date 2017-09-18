Amazon Announces Southwest Ohio Center, 1,000 Jobs Coming

MONROE, Ohio (AP) - Amazon has made it official: It plans to locate one of its fulfillment centers in the southwest Ohio city of Monroe, bringing more than 1,000 jobs.

Ohio recently approved a 1.39 percent, 10-year tax credit for the project, along with a tax credit for a planned fulfillment center near Cleveland that could employ 2,000 people.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant says the Monroe center will add to more than 6,000 Amazon employees already in Ohio.

It says associates at the 1-million-square-foot (92,900-square-meter) facility will pick, pack and ship larger customer items such as sports equipment, gardening tools and pet food.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request Monday for information on when the Monroe center will start hiring and become operational.

Monroe has more than 13,000 residents along Interstate 75.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.