MARATHON MONDAY: Morgantown Hopes Visitors Stay to Experience the City

It is the final week of preparation for runners competing in the Morgantown Marathon on Saturday, September 23.

The weekend officially begins on Thursday evening with a kickoff event, but there are many more activities visitors can enjoy.

The Greater Morgantown Convention and Visitors Bureau wants runners to truly experience the city, not just run through it.

“It’s not just a matter of driving down the road and seeing the lovely landscape or driving by some of our great facilities, it’s a matter of having the ability to experience what we have to offer,” said Susan Riddle, Executive Director of the Greater Morgantown CVB.

Runners from more than 30 states and several countries will experience Morgantown this weekend, some for the first time, and the Greater Morgantown CVB is making sure they enjoy it.

“We want people along the race route. We want them cheering them on,” Riddle said. “We want them welcoming. We want everyone to know what we already know because we live here that the people that are here and what we have to offer is awesome.”

It’s not just the race, runners can also enjoy the Arts Walk on Friday, Saturday’s Hops on the Mon craft beer festival and the West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival at Camp Muffly.

“By coupling all these things together, our goal is to have people stay one more night and spend another $100 or $200,” Riddle said. “The more that we can do that in our region the more that we’re able to drive the tourism economic engine for our area.”

And for the Greater Morgantown CVB, it’s not just making sure visitors enjoy the events, they also want them to feel welcome.

“The hospitality and the genuineness of the community itself, the people that are here are fabulous and we just don’t always do the best job that we can to let everybody know that,” Riddle said.

