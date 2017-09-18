West Virginia DEP Switches to LED Lighting in Headquarters

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is saving about $42,000 per year on energy costs by switching to LED from fluorescent light bulbs.

The DEP says in a news release that about 10,000 bulbs in the agency's Kanawha City headquarters have been changed. A field office recently finished in Fayetteville also has LED bulbs.

The bulbs are expected to last about 20 years. The DEP bought the bulbs at a cost of $118,000 and then received a rebate of more than $28,000 from Appalachian Power. The new bulbs are expected to pay for themselves in energy savings in two to three years.

The bulbs that were removed from DEP headquarters are being used in other state office buildings.

