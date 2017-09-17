UPDATE: State Police Release Name of Man Killed in West Milford Manhunt

UPDATE (9/20/17 at 2:05 p.m.):

The Bridgeport detachment of the State Police has released the name of the suspect who died in an officer-involved shooting Sunday in West Milford.

Brian Ziro, 21, of Columbus, Ohio, was taken to a hospital after being shot by a deputy. Ziro died from his gunshot injuries.

UPDATE (9/18/17 at 1 p.m.):

Three individuals who were arrested after a manhunt in West Milford Sunday were arraigned in Harrison County Court Monday morning.

Jabraelyn Bunn, 20, Jacob Hunter, 18, and Jada Hilton, 18, all of Ohio, were each charged with felony fleeing, according to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny.

All three individuals asked for a court-appointed attorney and have bond set at $25,000 cash only. They were transported to the North Central Regional Jail.

Matheny said they are not releasing the name of the fourth suspect who died after being shot by deputies at this time.

UPDATE (9/17/17 at 9:50 p.m.):

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny has confirmed the suspect taken to the hospital after being arrested in West Milford on Sunday morning has died of gunshot injuries.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department also released the identities of the other three suspects.

Jabraelyn Antonio Bunn, 20, of Canton, Ohio, Jacob Hunter, 18, of Massillon, Ohio, and Jada Hilton, 18, of Canton, Ohio were arrested without further incident.

They were taken to the North Central Regional Jail.

ORIGINAL:

Four suspects were taken into custody on Sunday after a day-long search in West Milford, Harrison County.

The incident began around 5:45 Sunday morning after the Harrison County Sheriff's Department received a call that a vehicle had tripped a license plate reader heading south on I-79.

"[The trip] indicated that the vehicle is wanted in connection with an armed car-jacking in the Columbus, Ohio area," said Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny. "Two deputy sheriffs in the same vehicle went out on I-79, encountered that vehicle, attempted to make a traffic stop."

This led to a high-speed pursuit on I-79 to the Lost Creek exit.

"At that time, the vehicle got turned around and traveled directly at the pursuing cruiser," Sheriff Matheny explained. "The deputies avoided that collision, then ended up behind the suspect vehicle again on Route 270, where multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle at the deputies that were pursuing that vehicle."

The deputies did not return fire at that time and followed the four suspects in the vehicle to a side street in West Milford. The suspects ran from the vehicle just after 6 a.m. The area was secured and the search began.

Shortly after, one of the suspects was identified on the West Milford Bridge.

"That individual, while he was being taken into custody, pulled a weapon and put the deputies in a position that they fired upon that individual," Matheny said.

The male suspect was then taken to the hospital.

The three remaining suspects were apprehended just before 5 p.m. in West Milford. The remaining suspects were described as one light-skinned African American female, one white male, and an African American male, who was identified as Jabraelyn Antonio Bunn. He is 6'2" and weighs 175 pounds, deputies said.

The Clarksburg Police Department, the Bridgeport Police Department, the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, and the West Virginia State Police assisted in the search. SWAT, the ATF, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Greater Harrison Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia, the DNR and the FBI also sent resources. A helicopter was seen flying over the search area.

"We have multiple law enforcement officers out doing a grid search, checking buildings, houses, looking for anything suspicious," Sheriff Matheny said at a morning press conference. "We're asking the public if they have any information to please call the 911 center."