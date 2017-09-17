Authorities Apprehend Four Suspects in West Milford After Day-Long Search

Four suspects were taken into custody on Sunday after a day-long search in West Milford, Harrison County.

The incident began around 5:45 Sunday morning after the Harrison County Sheriff's Department received a call that a vehicle had tripped a license plate reader heading South in I-79.

"Which indicated that the vehicle is wanted in connection with an armed car jacking in the Columbus Ohio area," said Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny. "Two deputy Sheriffs in the same vehicle went out on I-79, encountered that vehicle, attempted to make a traffic stop."

This led to a high speed pursuit from I-79 to the Lost Creek Exit.

"At that time the vehicle got turned around and traveled directly at the pursuing cruiser," Sheriff Matheny explained. "The deputies avoided that collision, then ended up behind the suspect vehicle again on Route 270 where multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle at the deputies that were pursuing that vehicle."

The deputies did not return fire at that time and followed the four suspects in the vehicle to a side street in West Milford. They fled the vehicle just after 6 A.M. The area was secured and the search began.

Shortly after, one of the suspects was identified on the West Milford Bridge.

"That individual, while he was being taken into custody, pulled a weapon and put the deputies in a position that they fired upon that individual," Sheriff Matheny said.

That male suspect was then taken to the hospital. The three remaining suspects were apprehended just before 5:00 p.m. in West Milford. The remaining suspects were described as one light skinned African American female, one white male, and an African American male who was identified as Jabraelyn Antonio Bunn. He is 6 foot 2 and weights 175 pounds.

Clarksburg and Bridgeport Police, the Lewis County Sheriff's Department and the West Virginia State Police assisted in the search. SWAT, the ATF, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Greater Harrison Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia, the DNR and the FBI also sent resources. A helicopter was seen flying over the search area.

"We have multiple law enforcement officers out doing a grid search, checking buildings, houses, anything suspicious," Sheriff Matheny said at a morning press conference. "We're asking the public if they have any information to please call the 911 center."