Meet the Breed Event Introduces the Community to Dogs

The Greater Clarksburg Kennel Club Held a Meet the Breed Event at the Bridgeport Farmers Market on Sunday.

It was also Responsible Dog Day, which teaches pet owners the importance of raising your pet properly and knowing that it's a lifelong commitment.

30 different Breeds of purebred dogs were there for families to meet.

"We are very fortunate that we have the Farmer's Market as a venue for this, because they are both very pet friendly and they do let you bring the dogs," said Becky Conrad with the Greater Clarksburg Kennel Club. "Everybody needs to be very responsible when they bring the dogs to clean up after themselves. And again, like I say, if people want to be pet owners, they need to be responsible."

K-9 good citizen testing was also done, which is a program from the American Kennel Club that recognizes the gold standard for dog behavior.