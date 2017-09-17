11th annual Gandhi Day Walk and 5K Run hosted in Morgantown

A fun event benefiting the community was held on Sunday afternoon at Hazel Ruby-McQuain Park in Morgantown.

The 11th annual Gandhi Day Walk and 5K featured sorts of fresh Indian cuisine, as well as dancing and informational booths.

The 5K walk started at the park and brought participants back to sample many of the dishes and celebrate with friends and family. According to organizer, and WVU professor, Vinod Kulathumani, the goal was to recognize Gandhi’s message of non-violence while at the same time, raising money for charity.

“The idea is to compliment our Indian festival celebrations and worship in the temple with some service to the local community," he said.

All the proceeds will be donated to the Milan Puskar Health Right Clinic.