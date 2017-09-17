West Virginia Highlands Conservancy Attends Red Spruce Planting

The West Virginia Highlands Conservancy is rounding out its 50th Anniversary Weekend Celebration with a red spruce tree planting in Timberline, Tucker County on Sunday.

Multiple organization including the nature conservancy, Davis & Elkins College, and several volunteers worked to restore the red spruce tree population in West Virginia.

“Historically, red spruce was our dominate high-elevation conifer in West Virginia," said Ecological Restoration Coordinator Ben Rhodes. "It covered over one million acres of our mountaintops. It was one of our most valuable timber trees, and, along with basically everything else on our mountains, it was cut down."

The Central Appalachian Spruce Restoration Initiative (CASRI) is planning to plant its millionth spruce next year. CASRI is a partnership of private, state, federal, and non-governmental organizations with a common goal of restoring historic red spruce-northern hardwood ecosystems across the high elevation landscapes of Central Appalachia.

“We are trying to create better conditions along our streams and rivers so that we can provide good fish habitat and just habitat for a lot of other animals and create some corridor and connections from one habitat to another,” said Wildlife Biologist Dawn Washington.

Several native species including the native brook trout and the Cheat Mountain salamander depend on the red spruce tree to provide proper climate conditions and high elevation habitats.

“We are trying to plant around 500 spruce today," Rhodes continued. "It’s not a huge number but they’re bigger trees than what we usually plant; they’re going to be a little older, a little bit hardier and so they will have a head start compared to other spruce that we typically plant."

Several groups of volunteers are spread throughout the riparian zone planting these more mature red spruce trees. The goal is to plant 500 trees in an effort to restore the natural habitat.