Davis & Elkins College Hosts Interfaith Fellowship Brunch

Davis and Elkins College hosted the inaugural Gospel Brunch: Creating a Culture of Peace Sunday afternoon.

Churchgoers, community members, and students gathered for a non-denominational gathered for an afternoon of fellowship, live entertainment, traditional gospel music, and southern cuisine. The event was coordinated to bring people together from all walks of life.

“I just wanted to create something that would bring people together on a Sunday after church, where most people are at different churches and don’t get a chance to fellowship with each other," said Event Coordinator and Adjunct Professor of Dance Laurie Goux. "People that wouldn’t normally be able to have a meal and enjoy this entertainment can come together."

Nearly 80 people attended the first Gospel Brunch, and college officials hope to continue the event annually.