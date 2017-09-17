CENTRA to Close Early on Tuesday, September 19

The Central West Virginia Transit Authority, CENTRA, will close early on Tuesday, September 19 for a training class.
CENTRA says the business office will be closed the entire day and the last bus of the day will run at 3:15 p.m.
Services will resume on Wednesday, September 20 at 6:00 a.m.
