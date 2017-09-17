Several Transported After Two Multiple Vehicle Accidents in Harrison County

Several people were transported after two separate vehicle accidents Sunday afternoon in Harrison County.

According to 911 officials, the first happened around 1:15 p.m. on Route 19 in the Laurel Park area. Three people were transported by ambulance to United Hospital Center. No word on their condition.

The West Milford Fire Department, Harrison County EMS and the Harrison County Sheriff's Department Responded.

Two more people were also taken to United Hospital Center after a separate four vehicle accident on I-79 North.

It happened just after 2:00 between the Jane Lew and Lost Creek exits.

According to the Jane Lew Fire Department officials on scene, the patients had only minor injuries.

Lost Creek EMS and the Stonewood Fire Department also responded. Stay with 12 News for updates.