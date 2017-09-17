Harrison County Sheriff's Department Searching for Suspects After Shooting

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is searching for two to three suspects after a shooting Sunday morning in West Milford.

According to Harrison County 911, it happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Main Street.

The Sheriff's Department says the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Per the 911 center, Sheriff Matheny asks all residents to stay inside, lock their doors and not pick up any hitchhikers if traveling through the area.

If you see anyone suspicious, please call 911.

We are working to get more information and will bring you details as they become available.