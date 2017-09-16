More Grace Outreach Center Raises Money to Assist Grafton Commun - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

More Grace Outreach Center Raises Money to Assist Grafton Community

By Kathryn Ghion
The More Grace  Outreach Center in Grafton had food, games and a car show for the community on Saturday afternoon. 

The group reaches more than 1,000 families in West Virginia through programs including Clothing DRIVES, food pantries, literacy tutoring, and after school homework help. 

Along with food, games and raffles, this outreach event let car fanatics show off they're hot rods, tractors, and reconstructed cars. Owners were able to compete for prize baskets and medals.

A majority of the money from the event went towards community programs.

"We're having this amazing fair, trying to raise money for the outreach center," said volunteer Amanda Luffy, who's mother Beth is the director of the outreach center. Our outreach center is supposed to help people in need with food and clothing. I'm running a game booth and all the money I'm getting I'm donating to our outreach center."

Donations can be made every Tuesday and Thursday on Beverly Pike Road in Grafton. 

