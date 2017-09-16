Two Transported After Single Vehicle Accident in Harrison County

Two people were transported after a single vehicle rollover accident Saturday night in Harrison County.

According to Harrison County 911, the accident occurred just before 7:00 p.m. on Route 19 Shinnston Pike near Gypsy.

Two people were transported by air to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. No word on either of their conditions.

Shinnston, Spelter, Lumberport and Worthington Fire Departments as well as Harrison County EMS responded.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

